Pacific Rim: The Black – Netflix Releases Official Season 2 Trailer

Last week, viewers of Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok), Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Legendary Television & animation producer Polygon Pictures' Pacific Rim: The Black were treated to a series of first-look images. But with April 19th right around the corner, now seems as good of a time as any to take a look at the official trailer. As the anime gears up for its finale season, Taylor & Hayley (with makeshift Jaeger riding shotgun) will be looking to stay one step ahead of the Sisters of the Kaiju to guarantee the safety of the young human/kaiju hybrid- the key to the planet's survival.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for the final run of Netflix's Pacific Rim: The Black Season, hitting the streaming service on April 19th:

In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

The English voice cast for Netflix's Pacific Rim: The Black includes Allie MacDonald as Brina, Jason Spisak as Ford, Calum Worthy as Taylor, Gideon Adlon as Hayley, Andy McPhee as Shane, Erica Lindbeck as Loa, Leonardo Nam as Rickter, Martin Klebba as Spyder, and Victoria Grace as Mei. The anime returns for its second and final season on April 19th, with the first season currently streaming on Netflix.