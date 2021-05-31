Pam & Tommy Star Sebastian Stan: So Who Wants to Kiss the Cook?

Look, we just thought we should let Hulu, Lily James (Baywatch star Pamela Anderson), and Sebastian Stan (Motley Crew band member Tommy Lee) know that we're already sold on checking out the event series when it premieres. Between the preview images that were released, social media posts from the cast, and comments from editor Tatiana S. Riegel (Cruella) and director Craig Gillespie (Cruella) about what to expect, there's no way we wouldn't be. But that doesn't mean we don't appreciate the previews and looks behind the scenes at Pam & Tommy– like Stan's recent post, for example.

"He's so talented and is absolutely killing it. Tommy Lee has this energy and this spontaneity to him that I just haven't seen in Sebastian's work, necessarily, before. It's a completely different version of anything I'm familiar with in regard to him," revealed Gillespie in a recent interview when asked about Stan's performance. "But innately, I felt like he could get there, and he's done so much work, even physically transforming himself to get to that place. It's been so much fun to do, I've got to say. The two of them in scenes together, I'm finding them quite electric." Here's a look a Stan's Instagram post making a request via his cook's apron that we're getting the impression a lot of folks out there would like to meet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam & Tommy (@pamandtommyonhulu)

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.