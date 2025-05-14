Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: hbo max, peacemaker

Peacemaker: Gunn & Cena's Reactions to HBO Max Change Are Priceless

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn and series star John Cena's offer very real real-time reactions to Max changing back to HBO Max.

In case you hadn't heard, Warner Bros. Discovery announced during its Upfronts earlier today that the Max streaming service will go back to being called HBO Max beginning this summer – the name it held up until 2023. To say that there have been a ton of jokes coming out of the news would be an understatement – and for their part, the folks over at WBD's marketing team have been doing a great job of being in on the jokes and going the self-deprecating route. Still, the award for most real reactions needs to go to DC Studios Co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn and Peacemaker star John Cena. Earlier, Max's social media accounts posted videos of Gunn and Cena working on their respective promos when they're told about the change from Max to HBO Max. Honestly, they had no right to be that funny, and it feels like they're speaking for all of us.

And just in case you think that this was all a set-up, Gunn took to Instagram Stories to clarify that what you're seeing is real:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

