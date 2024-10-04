Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, peacemaker

Peacemaker: Kinnaman Has Interesting Rick Flag Jr./Season 2 Response

Joel Kinnaman had an interesting response when asked about Rick Flag, Jr. appearing in James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

So what's the deal with Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. and the second season of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker? When we learned that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. would be joining the cast, it was pretty clear that things were going to get ugly between the Creature Commandos leader and Cena's Chris Smith – understandable considering Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., during Gunn's The Suicide Squad. It also seemed to set up the possibility of Kinnaman returning – possibly during flashback scenes. This past July, director Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe, Evil) had some kind words to share about working on the streaming series – and made sure to tag Kinnaman with the "thank you's."

That brings us to the here-and-now, with Kinnaman being asked directly if there was any truth to the rumblings that Rick Flag, Jr. would be returning in some capacity. "I don't know what to say. That's ridiculous. I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It's not what I do. It's not what I do," Kinnaman responded during his interview with ScreenRant while promoting his new film, The Silent Hour. While it would be impossible to interpret body language, tone, etc., just from reading words on a screen, we're definitely leaning hard on Kinnaman trying to play a little coy by going the "pearl-clutching faux outrage" route.

"Just wrapped my first week directing @Peacemaker! Huge gratitude to @JamesGunn and Peter Safran for inviting me aboard. This is one exceptional cast and crew! Thank you @JohnCena, @TheDanielleBrooks, @SteveAgee, @JoelKinnaman, @real_timmeadows, @solrodr, and Frank Grillo for the warm welcome! 🕊️🦅" wrote Sollett in their Instagram post from back in July – with a tag to Kinnaman included:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!