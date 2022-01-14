Peacemaker Opener Gunn's Best Argument to Abolish "Skip Intro" Option

In case you hadn't heard, the first three episodes of James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker are currently working their madness across millions of screens across the globe. And from the looks of things on social media as well as certain fruit/vegetable-based ratings sites, viewers are really, really liking what they're seeing. One of the things, in particular, that's been getting a ton of love is the open credits sequence. Or to put it more precisely, an epic rock opera/hair metal musical production involving everyone (and that includes Robert Patrick). Is it badass? (Throws Devil's horns) Does it set the new standard by which all other opening credits will now be judged? Absolutely! But most of all, Gunn created the best argument to abolish the "Skip Intro" streamer option.

So get ready to dance in whatever manner you define as dancing as we present the epic opening credits to HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Opening Credits | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mrr3UNALww)

In the following clip released earlier this week, our main man is just trying to get through another screwed-up situation as smoothly as possible. Except that Amber (Alison Araya) and Evan (Lenny Jacobson) have other ideas. Ideas that turn Peacemaker into a marriage counselor- assuming he doesn't have sex with Amber, that is:

So for those of you who were wondering what potential fallout would be for Peacemaker post-The Suicide Squad, check out the clip below. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker are currently streaming which means they're available for another rewatch:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | "Reflecting on Rick Flag" Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3aNVWn49qs)

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.