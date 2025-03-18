Posted in: Apple, HBO, TV | Tagged: apple, Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal Shows Off His Moves in Colorful Spike Jonze, Apple Ad

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Spike Jonze teamed up for "Someday," a colorful, hopeful, and heartfelt short film for Apple's AirPods 4.

Whether you're going into the second season of HBO and Showrunners and EPs Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us cold or you have a pretty good idea what's to come, we can all safely say that Season 2 doesn't look to be filled with "wacky meet-cutes" and "crazy shenanigans." It's going to be dark, people. So, when we're given a chance to show off Pascal in a more fun and colorful light, we're going to share it with you. Because it's Pedro Pascal. And Pedro Pascal rules. Here's the deal: Apple is promoting how great its AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are – good for them. But when you decide to promote them by having Pascal appear in a short film from none other than Spike Jonze? Well, you have our attention.

In "Someday," Pascal and Jonze offer viewers a story of a man dealing with heartbreak who loses himself in a colorful world of music and color and dancing – presented in some truly unique and dazzling ways. And when we say dance moves, yes – we're talking about Pascal, too. It's an amazing statement on the power of music and how it can remind us of the hope and possibilities that still exist – and remind us of our better selves. Created by longtime Apple collaborator TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the video includes choreography from Tanisha Scott (who previously worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna, and some serious soundtrack impact from Guitarricadelafuente's "Conticinio" and Sam i's "Perfect (featuring Tropkillaz, Bia, and MC Pikachu).

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist. In addition, Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna have joined the cast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

