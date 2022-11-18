Percy Jackson: Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson Join Disney+ Series Cast

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series will add Jay Duplass (The Chair) and Timothy Omundson (Psyche) to an already loaded ensemble cast. They join stars Walker Scobell, who plays the title character, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffires (Annabeth). Rounding the cast are Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld, and is described as "feels like an outcast from his family and a misunderstood genius. He holds a grudge for past wrongs and plays his cards close to the chest." Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths, who "became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe. Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods."

Duplass currently stars in the HBO series Industry, which was renewed for a third season. He also starred opposite Sandra Oh in the Netflix series The Chair and appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Transparent, TBS' Search Party, and Hulu's The Mindy Project. The actor's equally active in producing and writing various projects, including HBO's Room 104 and Togetherness. Omundson's best known for his work on the USA Network TV comedy series Psych, playing Carlton Lassiter, which he reprised for the three films, with the latest in 2021's Psyche 3: This is Gus. He's also appeared in the NBC series This Is Us and New Amsterdam and ABC's American Housewife.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan novels of the same name that follows 12-year-old demi-god (Scobell) "coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the series' logline read. "With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus." This is the first TV adaptation following the 20th Century Studios' films. The tentative release date for the Disney+ series is early 2024.