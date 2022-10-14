Percy Jackson: Adam Copeland/Edge & More Join Disney+ Series Cast

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series added three more to its cast, including Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Adam Copeland, also known as Edge in WWE. The trio joins series lead Walker Scobell and series regulars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Savah Jeffires. Copeland will have a recurring role as Ares, the god of War, described as "handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes."

More on Percy Jackson and the Olympians' New Ares, Echidna, & Medusa

The WWE Hall of Famer, also known as the Rated R Superstar, returned to the ring in 2020 after a nine-year hiatus due to medical issues. Prior to his return, Copeland occasionally appeared in WWE programming and carved himself an impressive list of credits on-screen, appearing in Vikings, Haven, and The Flash on TV and films like Money Plane and Interrogation. Cryer will guest star as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters. The character is said to be "dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal. She enjoys her task of challenging heroes and will test Percy's faith in the gods."

Cryer previously starred in comedies Silicon Valley for HBO and Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place for ABC. She's also appeared on The Fosters, All Rise, and Shameless and will be a regular on the upcoming AMC series Straight Man opposite Bob Odenkirk. Kennedy will guest star as Medusa, the infamous gorgon. Per her official character description, Medusa is "wronged by the gods and bitter. Medusa lives in isolation until travelers stumble on her emporium. She is welcoming to some and a threat to others."

Kennedy is also an alum of The Flash playing Nora West-Allen. She's also appeared in the Starz series Black Sails, FX's The Old Man, and USA's Colony. Her film credits include Gemini, The Perfect Guy, and 50/50. The new Percy Jackson series follows a "12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the Rick Riordan novels, is currently in production. Also appearing will be Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, and Olivea Morton. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing. For more, you can check out Variety.