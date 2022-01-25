Percy Jackson and the Olympians Gets Official Disney+ Series Order

Fans of award-winning author Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" series of novels were in for some great news on Tuesday, with Disney+ giving a series order for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series, the series finds Riordan & Jon Steinberg (Black Sails, FX's The Old Man) writing the pilot and James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) directing, with Steinberg and producing partner Dan Shotz set to oversee the series.

Geared towards a general audience, the live-action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television. With casting currently underway, here's a look at Riordan announcing the news (and offering a look at the logo key art, as you can see above):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Message from Rick Riordan | Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGJZcSeAmeI)

"With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. 20th Television President Karey Burke followed up with, "Bringing Rick Riordan's brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself, and Jon, Dan, James and the excellent team they have assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators. Thanks to our friends at Disney Branded Television led by Ayo, and Disney Streaming led by Michael, this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action, and mythology fans of the books expect and love." Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming, added, "The opportunity to deliver a new fantastical series based on the bestselling book franchise to audiences around the world is thrilling and we look forward to what our partners at 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, and the ingenious Rick Riordan have in store for demigods everywhere."