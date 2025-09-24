Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, pokemon, south park

Pokémon: DHS Wasn't Authorized to Use Theme, Footage in ICE Video

The Pokémon Company International clarified that it was not involved with a recent ICE raid video and that the footage was not authorized.

It seems "Cosplay" Kristi Noem and the ICE Agents over at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are back at it again. What's "it," you ask? Well, that could be answered in a few different ways. On one hand, "it" could mean that they're continuing to prove that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park was right about them all along. On the other hand, "it" could mean Noem and her masked third-rate militia wannabes have found new ways to take some kind of sick and sadistic joy out of destroying people's lives and having them live in fear daily. Sadly, both of those apply. Thankfully, The Pokémon Company International has spoken up to let fans know that it had nothing to do with – nor did it authorize – the anime's theme and footage to be used in a recent video posted by the DHS where they turned their work into some kind of sick joke.

"We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand," The Pokémon Company International shared in a statement on Wednesday. "Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property." In the video that was posted on social media, scenes of arrests being made by ICE agents and border patrol officers were shown, with the "Pokémon" theme song (including the lyric "Gotta catch 'em all") playing over it. Later in the video, footage from the opening credits of the anime television show featuring main character Ash Ketchum appears. As the embarrassment crawls towards its end, mugshots of men and women arrested by ICE agents are shown as if they were Pokémon trading cards, listing each individuals alleged crime or crimes. Not surprisingly, DHS is not spotlighting the non-violent folks who've built lives here for decades, who've been detained and/or deported, or the U.S. citizens that they've arrested, even when they've had identification.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!