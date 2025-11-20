Posted in: HBO, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face: HBO Has Had "Conversations" About Lyonne/Johnson Reboot

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys shared there have been "conversations" about Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson's Peter Dinklage-fronting Poker Face reboot.

It's been an interesting month for star/EP Natasha Lyonne and series creator /EP Rian Johnson's Poker Face. First, the news broke that Peacock wouldn't be bringing the series back for a third season. However, with that news came word that Lyonne, Johnson, Johnson's T-Street partner Ram Bergman, and MRC were looking to shop the series elsewhere, with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection) as the new Charlie Cale in what would be a reboot of the popular series. Since that time, we've had the opportunity to hear from Johnson about the decision, and HBO/HBO Max Chairman/CEO Casey Bloys provided an interesting update earlier today.

"Look, it's very early days. We're gonna see if we can take it out and get it going," shared Johnson on the red carpet for his Netflix film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday. "But I love Peter, I've always wanted to work with him. And I would be so excited if we can get this version of it up and going. It's a wild swing, and I just feel like it could be so much fun, going forward with the show." Earlier today, Bloys shared that Lyonne and Johnson's "wild Swing" is something that's been discussed. "We heard the original take," Bloys shared during an HBO/HBO Max presentation on Thursday morning, "and when I heard that Peacock wasn't moving forward, we were curious. So we've had conversations, but I don't know which way it'll go. But I think Rian is a fantastic filmmaker, and I love the idea of Peter Dinklage, but I have nothing to report on that."

"We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway," read the statement from Johnson and Lyonne when the news of the show not returning to Peacock was first announced. The duo is reportedly shopping the series with hopes of securing a two-season commitment. It wasn't clear who from the creative team would join the new take on the series, or if Lyonne and Johnson would look to create a new team for the Dinklage-led effort.

