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The Boys: Vought Rising EP: No Sympathy for Stormfront; "She Sucks"

Based on what viewers know about her, The Boys: Vought Rising EP Eric Kripke says he isn't looking for them to sympathize with Stormfront.

Article Summary Eric Kripke says The Boys: Vought Rising will not ask viewers to sympathize with Stormfront, because she is still a Nazi.

The Boys prequel will explore Soldier Boy’s deeper feelings for Clara Vought and the roots of his feud with Bombsight.

Set in the 1950s, The Boys: Vought Rising follows early V-powered supes while expanding key relationships and rivalries.

Kripke says The Boys knowledge is not required, with audience testing showing Vought Rising works well as a standalone.

As we near the end of The Boys and approach the beginning of the prequel series Vought Rising, EP Eric Kripke is making it clear he's not going out of his way for anyone, which includes those involved in the love triangle between Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Liberty/Stormfront (Aya Cash), and Bombsight (Mason Dye). As the trio is the recipients of V1, the original incarnation of compound V, not only did they retain their powers, but they also became immortal. In the case of Soldier Boy, he, like the superhero he parodies in Captain America, was left frozen in time before being revived in the modern era. Liberty, the wife of compound V inventor Frederick Vought, rebranded herself as Stormfront in The Boys season two, reshaping her White Nationalist/Nazi agenda into the modern age on social media. Bombsight largely stayed out of sight until he finally resurfaced in season five episode "Though the Heavens Fall." Kripke spoke to Screen Rant about how things won't change for the aforementioned characters and why they won't need to see The Boys to understand Vought Rising, set in the 1950s.

Vought Rising Creator Eric Kripke Says He Won't Ask Audiences to Sympathize with Stormfront, Who's Still a Nazi

Since we're getting reintroduced to Soldier Boy, Liberty/Stormfront, Bombsight, among others in the original Seven, Kripke made it clear about the supe Clara Vought, "In no way will I ever ask the audience to sympathize with Stormfront. She's a Nazi, and she sucks," he said. "Soldier Boy? I think, if it's teasing anything, it's teasing that he really had feelings for Clara more than he had originally let on, and that you'll see a lot of that play out in Vought Rising. You'll understand a little bit more of what Soldier Boy and Bombsight's relationship is, and why they resent each other, in 'Vought Rising.'"

Kripke also wanted to make sure that Vought Rising can stand on its own without requiring fans to watch its predecessor series, "But we always try to hit the right balance, where it provides a little bit of context and some good Easter eggs. But by no means do you have to watch 'The Boys' to enjoy 'Vought Rising.' In fact, we just had some audience testing with some people who had never seen 'The Boys,' and they liked Vought Rising on its own. So, that is for sure the goal."

Early in The Boys, Stormfront became part of the Seven, and the series' rotational nature of supes ended up killing them in some form, mainly due to the Boys' resourcefulness or Homelander's (Antony Starr) wrath. As Stormfront was social media savvy, she fit right into the image-conscious series, normalizing the familiar alt-right demagoguery before the Boys caught on to her past. After getting exposed, she desperately tried to regain her ground, but made the mistake of tapping into Ryan's (Cameron Crovetti) rage as a supe and ended up mutilated and almost burned beyond recognition. The last we see of her is in a mangled state, near-catatonic, regressing into singing older German songs from her youth. Her character allegedly suffered an off-screen death as Homelander reveals that she killed herself, but it's equally plausible that he could have just euthanized her with his feelings for her or kept her preserved like a certain "academic" whose university bears his name.

For more, you can check out the entire interview. The Boys streams Wednesdays on Prime Video.

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