Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, streaming, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, SNL UK

SNL UK Season Finale Cold Open Takes on UK PM Starmer, Eurovision

SNL UK took on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political nightmare, the Eurovision controversy, and more during its season finale cold open.

Article Summary SNL UK’s season finale cold open zeroes in on Keir Starmer’s mounting political crisis with a savage setup.

Wes Streeting tours Number 10 like a dream home, only to learn living there means the whole country will hate him.

Liz Truss, Andy Burnham, and Angela Rayner pile on as SNL UK mocks Labour infighting and leadership ambitions.

George Fouracres’ Starmer crashes in during Eurovision, defending the contest while joking he has 75 minutes left as PM.

As the rumblings continue to grow that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is either setting up for a brutal political fight or setting a timeline for his leaving office, we'll give you three guesses what the hot topic was for tonight's Ncuti Gatwa-hosted season finale of Sky and NOW's SNL UK. That said, we have to give the show all the flowers for finding a brutally fun take on how to approach that steaming pile of political mess. Joined by a real estate agent, Wes Streeting (Jack Shep), the former health secretary, is given a tour of Number 10 Downing Street. As he's getting a layout of what could be his new residence, former Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss (Annabel Marlow) jumps out from a cupboard, urging, "Give me another chance."

Though finding the residence an "amazing property," Streeting can't help but feel like there's a catch. "Yeah, there is a bit of a catch. If you live here, everyone in the country is going to hate you," the real estate agenet reluctantly admits – but that's not a problem. "That's okay. I don't have any feelings," Streeting responded. From there, we had Andy Burnham (Paddy Young), the mayor of Greater Manchester calling for "a change, for an outsider, a disrupter," before being reminded that he was an MP for 16 years and voted for the Iraq War. Angela Rayner (Celeste Dring), the former deputy prime minister who resigned after it was revealed she failed to pay property tax (stamp duty), also stepped up – though she had a question she needed answered first. "How much do you reckon stamp duty is in a place like this? And would I have to pay it?"

At this point, Starmer (George Fouracres) had had about enough, interrupting his enjoyment of the Eurovision finals to storm down and give them all a piece of his mind (and take a few digs at the controversy surrounding the global singing competition). "This is the one program I still enjoy. Every time I turn on the news, it's just a sad picture of me. 'Eurovision' is the only show left with any integrity. I love how they stood up to Russia after they invaded Ukraine. And I love the wonderful song Israel sang," Starmer argued. "You know what, all of you out, because as far as I know, I'm still the Prime Minister, and I will be for at least the next 75 minutes," the current PM added, offering what could best be described as someone attempting to demonstrate anger and frustration (while not actually looking to upset anyone).

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