Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis": New Looks at Jensen Ackles's Return

With Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returning for the season's final episodes, check out sneak peeks at CBS's Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis."

Article Summary Tracker S03E21 “Chrono Stasis” brings Russell Shaw back as Colter teams with his brother to probe their father’s secrets.

Jensen Ackles returns for Tracker’s final two Season 3 episodes, setting up a deeper dive into the Shaw family mystery.

New Tracker sneak peeks for “Chrono Stasis” tease tense moments as Colter and Russell chase answers together.

Tracker S03E22 “The Best Ones” continues the arc, with Colter and Russell hunting a victim tied to shady research.

With the return of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw for the season's final two episodes, it's pretty safe to say that CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker plans on doing some serious deep-diving into the mysteries surrounding Colter (Hartley) and Russell's parents. With our pregame preview still on tap for Sunday night, we've got some updates on S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones" to pass along – including some very interesting sneak peeks at the season's penultimate chapter.

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Note: huge thanks to Jensen Ackles Fanpage for being kind enough to post the previews:

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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