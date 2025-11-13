Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face Not Returning; Peter Dinklage-Led Reboot Being Shopped

Though Poker Face reportedly won't be back on Peacock for Season 3, Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson are shopping a Peter Dinklage-led reboot.

We've got bad news and some very surprising and fascinating news for fans of star/EP Natasha Lyonne and series creator /EP Rian Johnson's Poker Face. First, the bad news. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Peacock will not be bringing the series back for a third season, citing softening viewing numbers and high production costs as possible reasons for the decision. Where it gets really interesting is that it appears Lyonne, Johnson, Johnson's T-Street partner Ram Bergman, and MRC believe there are more mysteries for Charlie Cale to solve – and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection) should be the new Charlie Cale. "We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway," read the statement from Johnson and Lyonne, who are apparently shopping the series with eyes on a two-season commitment. It wasn't clear who from the creative team would join the new take on the series, or if Lyonne and Johnson would look to create a new team for the Dinklage-led effort.

"Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2, we've taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability," Johnson and Lyonne wrote in a special letter to the fans regarding the second season of Poker Face ahead of its premiere.

"To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like 'Columbo' and 'The Rockford Files' and 'Quantum Leap.' Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can't believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," the duo added. "Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up, and see you on the road!

