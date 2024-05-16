Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, jeopardy, Pop Culture Jeopardy, prime video, Sony Pictures TV

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Posts Details on Registering Your 3-Person Team

Sony Pictures Television posted the instructions/requirements to register your three-person team for Prime Video's Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Sony revealed its criteria for its latest game show, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, a spin on the classic game. Instead of three individuals competing against one another, teams of three will work together to achieve a common goal against other teams. On its social media, the Prime Video game show revealed a condensed version of instructions while the page provides more comprehensive instructions.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! A Twist on the Classic Game

"Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show's "answer-and-question" format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture," the description begins. "Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights."

To qualify, each player on the team will test individually before the team is selected to move to the next qualifying round. Before you take the test:

Figure out who you want your team to be! You need to identify a team before you apply. Before anyone on your team can take the test, one member will need to register and CREATE A NEW TEAM. After they have registered, they will receive a team code and link to be able to share with their teammates. The other two players will then use their team code to register under JOIN AN EXISTING TEAM.

It's very important to register with the same code as the rest of your team so that we know who you want to play with. We will not be able to advance incomplete teams.

A host hasn't been announced for the new series yet. For more information, including additional FAQs, check out the page here.

