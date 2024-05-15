Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, jeopardy, Pop Culture Jeopardy, prime video, Sony Pictures TV

What Is "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"? Prime Video Scores Game Show Spinoff

Prime Video will be the first major streamer to carry a Jeopardy! series when Pop Culture Jeopardy! - though no host has been named yet.

The world of Jeopardy! is so big any opportunity for Sony to create new programming opportunities is a no-brainer. The latest comes in the form of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the streamer-exclusive game show spinoff that will premiere on Prime Video, announced during Amazon's inaugural upfront presentation in New York. It comes courtesy of Sony Pictures Television and its game show division.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! to Premiere on Amazon's Prime Video

"Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. "With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations." There is no host yet, according to executive producer Michael Davies, and info on the contestant application process will be available.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series," said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television. "With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail-biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it's going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike."

Jeopardy! has never been afraid to go outside the box regarding themes and format. The most famous one is Celebrity Jeopardy!, which offers the occasional switch up from the traditional game, with celebrities battling it out with easier questions for the charity of their choice in the game show's regular time slot. Other switch-ups offer competitive play in prime time specials with National College Championship, and contests among former winners with Masters! and The Greatest of All Time.

As far as existing spinoffs go, Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be the second to be on a streamer, as that first honor goes to the FAST service Crackle for Sports Jeopardy! VH1 featured the music-themed Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, transcending beyond the genre as the title suggests like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that ran from 1998-2001. Game Show Network featured a children's version called Jep! that ran from 1998-2000.

The original game show, Jeopardy! premiered in 1964, with the modern syndicated version premiering in 1984 with the late Art Fleming as the original host until 1979 and the late Alex Trebek serving as host of the syndicated version until his final episode in 2021. The current host of the main game show is former grand champion Ken Jennings after initially sharing duties with Mayim Bialik. and the one-week tenure of former EP Mike Richards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!