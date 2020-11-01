Though the legacy of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) lives on through his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the hit, recently-renewed STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost, there's always fun to be found in playing the "What If…?" game. For those you who don't know or need a reminder [MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!], Ghost was shot by Tariq and left to die- but not before his lifelong friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora) arrived to spend his last moments with him. We're seeing how things are going for Tariq over on Power Book II, and we'll see how things are going for Tommy in Power Book IV: Force as he starts up a new life (of crime) on the west coast.

But if Hardwick had his way (which he revealed to EW), the series finale would've made it pretty tough for a Tommy spinoff. "Between season 1 and season 2, I'm just now putting on the coat of Ghost, I'm trying to learn who this guy is and to get comfy with him. I'm jogging in Boston, and it comes to me as how it should end," Hardwick explains. "Just creatively I shared it with [Kemp]. I emailed it in case she uses it and I at least have credit. What I email her was that it's season 7 and Ghost, like Denzel [Washington] in 'Man on Fire,' an eye for an eye, a life for a life, he has to go help his brother, Tommy. Tommy does what he shouldn't do and Ghost has to give his life. I share with her, she likes it. I shared it with Joe, he's a big brain, a hell of a writer, and he excitingly goes, "Oh man, let's take it a whole nother level.' And we create Romeo and Romeo. So when Ghost dies, Tommy can't live without Ghost and Tommy takes his life and he falls on top of the body of Ghost. That's what I thought should happen."

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The first spinoff series stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.