Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault Lead Pilot

How's that for timing? Almost exactly a month after it was announced that The CW had given a green light for a pilot for the proposed live-action "Powerpuff Girls" series, we now know who will be bringing Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to older, bitter, and a bit scarred life. Based on the Cartoon Network animated series of the same name created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden with Erika Kennair producing, the series finds the pint-sized superhero now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot, with Warner Bros. Television producing- and here's a look at who Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) will be playing in the pilot.

Bennet's Blossom was once the spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive. Blossom aims to become a leader again- this time on her own terms. Cameron's Bubbles had a sweet-girl disposition that won America's hearts as a child. While still sparkling as an adult, her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us- and herself. Perrault's Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup spent her adulthood stepping away from her Powerpuff Girl identity and looking to live an anonymous life. No word yet on if Professor Utonium will be part of the cast or who would portray the characters' creator.