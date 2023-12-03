Posted in: CW, TV, YouTube | Tagged: diablo cody, Dove Cameron, powerpuff, powerpuff girls, ppg, the cw

Powerpuff Girls Pilot "Very Campy and Very Sexy and Very Fun": Cameron

The Powerpuff Girls pilot star Dove Cameron shared some NDA-safe thoughts on The CW's live-action series pilot and Diablo Cody.

Article Summary Dove Cameron discusses the reworked, now-cancelled live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot.

The CW series was meant to be a modern sequel featuring the original trio as adults.

Cameron describes the unaired pilot as "campy, sexy, and fun," praising Diablo Cody.

Creator Craig McCracken believed the adult angle strayed from the essence of the show.

Since rumblings about the project began back in 2020, we've been following the rise and fall of Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather V. Regnier's (Sleepy Hollow) The CW pilot for Powerpuff, their modern sequel series take on the beloved animated series "The Powerpuff Girls." And if we're being completely honest? We need to see it now more than ever. With Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) tapped to play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, the modern, live-action take found the pint-sized Powerpuff superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting – but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Based on the Cartoon Network & Craig McCracken's The Powerpuff Girls, the project also saw Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) joining the cast. Over the next three years, the project would see the project reworked, the pilot retooled, and casting shifts – with the series officially confirmed to be no longer in development at The CW in May of this year. Now, Cameron is sharing some thoughts on the experience during a recent YouTube interview with ELLE.

In the video interview "Ask Me Anything," Cameron is asked about the specifics of the pilot's plot. At first, it appeared that we might be getting some new insights into what made it into the pilot – but then, that infamous off-camera NDA reminder came into play. But even though Cameron couldn't talk about plot details, they were able to share some "bigger picture" thoughts on what could've been. "Let me just say that what we shot, I loved, and that was one of the most fun things, and I think whatever you thought it was gonna be, it wasn't gonna be that," Cameron shared. "It was very campy and very sexy and very fun, and I love Diablo Cody." Beginning at around the 4:55 mark, you can check out Cameron's thoughts on the pilot – well, at least the thoughts that don't get anyone into NDA trouble.

Last month, we were offered another perspective on why the series may have been doomed from the start – from McCracken himself, who's working on a new round of animated adventures for the trio. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times in honor of the animated series' 25th anniversary, McCracken shared his belief that The CW's series attempt failed because it was taking away what made the series so special in the first place. "I had one meeting with them, and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they're no longer the 'Powerpuff Girls' because if they're adults, that's just three super girls who don't have to deal with being kids.' That's a completely different show," McCracken explained. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television, the pilot was executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Erika Kennair producing and Maggie Kiley directing and executive-producing the pilot.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!