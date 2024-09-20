Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: pll, Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars: Max Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons

Max has canceled the Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria-starring Pretty Little Liars after two seasons.

One of the things that we dislike about news drops on Friday is that they tend to lean towards the "bad news" side – and this one is a perfect example. After two terrifying, fun-filled, horror-filled seasons, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars spinoff sequel series has been canceled by Max. Considering the show's writers ended the Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria-starring "Summer School" with a very intriguing ten-ton-teases as to where a third season could possibly go, the news is especially crushing.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood," shared the streamer in a statement. "Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots."

As far as those new faces go for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, they included Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

