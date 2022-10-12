Pretty Little Liars: OS Co-Creator Drops Very Interesting PLL Tease

A little more than a month ago, "PLL" fans received some surprisingly good news from Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO Max. After strong reviews, even stronger streaming numbers, and an impressive online campaign, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was renewed for a second drama, tension & terror-filled season. And now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing a look at what's going on inside the writers' room, including a visit from some of the cast and a very interesting tease from the co-creator.

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post that also included images of the writing team. But did you notice that tease at the end? Are Aguirre-Sacasa, Bring & the team working on some side "PLL" content, and could fans end up seeing what it is sometime this year? Let the speculation begin… Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now, here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's post from earlier today:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.