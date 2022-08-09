Pretty Little Liars: OS E06/E07 Promo; RAS Teases Rosewood Return

Look, we're having a lot of fun with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. For that reason, we're going to avoid diving into any spoilers ahead of this week's two episodes, even with the promo for S01E06 & S01E07 that we have waiting for you below. But we'll just say this? Based on what we've seen so far and what Aguirre-Sacasa posted on social media, fans of the "PLL" universe are going to start learning a lot more about how everything's connected.

"On this week's all-new ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'], we go back to where it all began: [Rosewood]. Episodes 6 & 7 start streaming Thursday at 12:01 AM PST only on [HBO Max]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post (along with a graphic that reads, "Welcome to Rosewood: A Picture Perfect Town"), igniting the speculation fires in millions of "PLL" fans everywhere:

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now without further ado, here's a look at the promo for the next two episodes of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, S01E06 "Scars" and S01E07 "Carnival of Souls" (with a final run of three episodes on August 18):

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.