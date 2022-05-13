Preview for Tonight's AEW Rampage, Airing Early at 5:30PM Eastern

Friendly reminder to all the AEW fans out there: AEW Rampage airs at a special early start time tonight, 5:30PM on the East Coast and 2:30PM on the West Coast. Why? The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are airing on TNT tonight. Still, being sandwiched between a showing of Wonder Woman and NHL Playoffs on the TV schedule isn't the worst place to be, even if it's probably way too early for people on the West Coast to watch live.

Tonight's AEW Rampage will be main-evented by a TNT Championship match between former SCU partners Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. We'll also see a quarterfinal match from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as Ruby Soho takes on Riho. Plus: Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder, a six-man tag with The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen facing Death Triangle, and a special interview with Jade Cargill and The Baddies. What will be the outcome of these momentous matches? Well… you'd better not google it. The show was taped, so spoilers are out there!

Check out the tweets below for more info and to pad this article's word count.

Former #AEW World Tag Team Champions, @FrankieKazarian and (current TNT Champ) @ScorpioSky, share a deep history. TONIGHT, their paths will collide when the TNT title is put on the line at #AEWRampage at a special start time of 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/O2y4cFxWOr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling