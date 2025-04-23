Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Prodigies

Prodigies: Ayo Edebiri, Will Sharpe Set for Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series

Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebriri are set to star in Apple TV+'s Prodigies, a seven-episode romantic comedy created and written by Sharpe.

Apple TV+ announced a new seven-episode comedy, Prodigies, starring BAFTA and SAG Award winner Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, A Real Pain) and Emmy and SAG Award winner Ayo Edebiri. The series is created, written, and directed by Sharpe and produced by the Emmy Award and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER. Edebiri will also serve as an executive producer on the series. The marks Sharpe's return to creating and writing a television series since his brilliant dark comedy series Flowers and the tragicomic murder drama Landscapers, after starring in the second season of White Lotus on HBO.

Prodigies is an unusual take on a classic romantic comedy trope that explores the universal complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of a very unique couple. Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions about their relationship. As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling — that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning? The series looks set to explore similar themes of genius talent and disappointment as Flowers did.

Prodigies is created and written by Sharpe, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Edebiri and award-winning executive producers Jane Featherstone, who produced Black Doves and the cult British-Japanese Yakuza crime drama Giri/Haji on Netflix, Naomi De Pear. who previously worked on acclaimed medical drama This Is Going to Hurt, and Sharpe's Flowers, and Katie Carpenter, who also worked on Sharpe's previous series Landscapers and Flowers for SISTER.

The premiere date for Prodigies on Apple TV+ will be announced at a later time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!