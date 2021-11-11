Psych: James Roday Rodriguez & Dulé Hill Announce YouTube Watch Party

In one week, "PsychOs" are set to welcome back James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years) with the premiere of Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. The new film finds Shawn (Rodriguez) & Gus (Hill) going rogue before Gus' shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Timothy Omundson's (This Is Us) Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. A day after sharing the newest, This Is Us-loving poster, Rodriguez and Hill are back on social media to offer a special invitation to all of the fans. This Monday, November 15, at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, to pair will be taking part in a YouTube Watch-A-Long of S06E02 "Last Night Gus" on either the Peacock or Psych channels.

Now here's a look at Rodriguez and Hill's personal invitation to join them this Monday:

And along with "Last Night Gus," here's a look at the binge playlist that the fine folks at Psych have put together as a "crash course" to help get you caught up on Gus' love life:

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez, Hill, and Omundson is Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In Addition, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with English singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer (the one that got the attention of one of the greatest bands of all time) for Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiering Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kdHQVrgOE)

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.