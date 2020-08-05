Raised by Wolves Official Trailer: Hell Hath No Fury Like Mother

Last month, viewers got a small taste of what director/executive producer Ridley Scott and his team had in store for viewers last month when HBO Max offered a look at Raised by Wolves as part of its 2020 promo video. On Wednesday, the 10-episode sci-fi series was given the spotlight with the release of the official trailer and key art for the project (set to premiere on the streaming service starting September 3). Set to direct the first two episodes (marking Scott's television series directorial debut for American audiences), here's what Scott had to say about why he chose Wolves:

"I'm always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in Raised by Wolves – a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we've made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?"

Now here's a look at the official trailer, introducing us to Mother and her mission of protection- and what she's willing to do when the big bad wolves start huffing and puffing around her home:

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

HBO Max's Raised by Wolves stars Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten), Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings). Scott Free Productions handles production, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.