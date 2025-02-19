Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, Matt Gaetz, opinion

Reacher: Alan Ritchson No Matt Gaetz Fan; Bernie Sanders "Ineffective"

Reacher star Alan Ritchson made it clear that he is NOT a fan of ex-classmate, ex-congressman, and "motherf****r" Matt Gaetz.

When Reacher star Alan Ritchson sits down for an interview, it's always worth you're time because he's one of the few famous faces out there who speak from their head and their heart – even if what they say isn't always well-received by some folks out there (examples of which we've covered in the past. During an interview with GQ in support of his hit Prime Video series returning for its third season this week, Ritchson touched on a wide range of personal and professional topics – and one of the biggest surprises we took from it was that Ritchson was classmates with former congressman and now full-tweeter Matt Gaetz. The least surprising thing about it? That Ritchson isn't a fan of that "motherfucker."

For some quick perspective, Gaetz represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in 2016, vacating his position after Trump got elected and vowed to nominate Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General – only for Gaetz to drop out of consideration a week later. Though denying the allegations, Gaetz was hit with a House Ethics Committee report that noted there was "substantial evidence" that Gaetz "violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."

Though born in North Dakota, Ritchson's family moved briefly to Illinois before setting up a home in Niceville, Florida—and that's where Ritchson and Gaetz would end up being classmates together. To say that Ritchson doesn't think too highly of Gaetz would be a righteously serious understatement. "That motherfucker. We are adversaries. It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody—knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals—he's just not a good dude!" Ritchson shared during a recently released interview with GQ. In fact, the entire situation has had Ritchson considering running for office. "There's part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there's part of me that's like, I'm not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics," he shared. "There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they're ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it's like, what has he accomplished?"

