Reacher Season 3 Trailer: Jack Has REALLY Big Problems on His Hands

Returning on February 20th, here's the official trailer for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Reacher.

Article Summary Prime Video's Reacher Season 3 returns February 20th with intense action and thrilling new challenges for Jack.

Based on Lee Child's 'Persuader', watch Reacher go undercover against a haunting past adversary.

New faces this season include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, and Brian Tee.

Olivier Richters sets the stage for an epic confrontation as Jack Reacher faces the towering bodyguard Paulie.

If there's one thing that Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels wants to make clear to fans, it's that when Reacher returns on Thursday, February 20th (with three episodes), it's coming back in a very big way. No, we're not just talking about what looks to be an epic smackdown between Jack (Ritchson) and the rare opponent that he literally has to look up to – "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters' (Black Widow, Borderlands) bodyguard Paulie (though that alone is more than enough reason to check out the season). As you're about to see in the official Season 3 trailer that Ritcshon released early on Instagram (we'll update with the YouTube trailer when it goes live), the dangers and deadly dealings have been dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving eleven.

With that in mind, check out the best look yet at the upcoming season (with the YouTube version being added above when it goes live), and then check out below what else you need to know about Reacher Season 3:

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

