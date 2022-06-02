REELZ Eddie Van Halen Death Doc Ep "Pathetic and Heartless": Wolfgang

For those of you unfamiliar with REELZ's Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, what the docuseries claims to do is reveal "the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention" as a way of separating "fact and fiction" to put "an end to the speculation." Now, as you can tell from the quotation marks, most of that came from the channel's official press. From what we've seen? It vibes more like another "speculation series" that takes some facts, mixes in some subjective comments from "friends and family," offers up someone professional-sounding to make their opinions sound like facts, and serve it up as "investigative journalism." Well, there's a new episode this weekend focusing on Van Halen member & Guitar God Eddie Van Halen that looks to be going down that similar route… and let's just say Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen isn't happy.

"Fuck [REELZ Channel], fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless," Wolfgang wrote in a retweet of the news that the episode would be premiering this weekend. On October 6, 2020, Eddie died of a stroke at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 65, surrounded by Wolfgang; Eddie's wife, Janie; ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli; and brother & band co-founder/drummer, Alex Van Halen. The iconic musician had spent years battling health matters, including throat and lung cancer. Here's a look at Wolfgang's tweet from Wednesday making his feelings on the episode pretty clear:

Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. https://t.co/84BE5rx81C — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) June 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So to judge for yourselves, check out a sneak preview & overview for the REELZ episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… focusing on the death of Eddie Van Halen, premiering Sunday, June 5, at 8 pm ET/PT:

