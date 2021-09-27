Resident Alien Season 2: "Maisel" Star Alex Borstein to Guest Star

When Resident Alien returns to SYFY for its second season in early 2022, Harry (Alan Tudyk) and the viewers will have a familiar face waiting for them. Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be making a guest appearance during the upcoming season in a role that series creator & EP Chris Sheridan teases could return "hopefully" in the future. Borstein's Carlyn is Kate Hawthorne's (Meredith Garretson) cousin from out of town. The frizzy-haired, right-brained laser-physicist has a great job working in a tech lab, though her love life is borderline non-existent. But when she rolls through Patience to visit her family and do some sightseeing, Carlyn zeroes in on someone strange: Harry. In addition, Linda Hamilton (General McCallister) and Terry O'Quinn (Peter Bach) are set to return, along with Nathan Fillion's restaurant tank octopus.

Back in July, Bowen marked the occasion of the first table read for the second season but sharing a look online and making sure fans know that the team's pretty excited to get back in front of the cameras:

We had the first official table read of S2 today and I think I can safely say that we're all PRETTY FRICKIN' EXCITED to get to work ok 👽🎉👽 pic.twitter.com/isPO9zeg5d — Elizabeth Bowen (@MissLizBowen) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony — a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great," said the president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming Lisa Katz. "The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [TRAILER] | Resident Alien | SYFY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S24017GbcSA&t=26s)

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SYFY's Resident Alien | Sneak Peek & Cast Interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-Qm6gL28I0&t=343s)

Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.