Ric Flair Says His Relationship with Lacey Evans is "Casual"

Ric Flair is not having sex with Lacey Evans, the WWE Hall-of-Famer and current Superstar revealed on WWE Raw tonight. Flair and Evans appeared on Raw to cut a promo explaining their relationship, which Flair insisted is completely "casual." Evans noted that of course she finds Flair "cute," but that the real reason they are together is because Lacey wants to learn from Flair and because she treats him with the respect befitting a WWE legend, unlike his daughter, Charlotte.

From our WWE Raw recap, which will be published right after Raw goes off the air, here's what they had to say:

Ric Flair comes in hot. He says people have been demanding an explanation, so here it is. He says he doesn't take orders from any woman, especially his own daughter. He says instead of hearing about himself and Tom Brady partying this week, he's hearing about Charlotte instead, and he's sick of it. He says Charlotte is the greatest ever and doesn't need him, but Flair needs someone to need him and Lacey Evans does. She has everything it takes to be a champ and he's gonna coach her. Their relationship is casual and of course Lacey can't help wanting him: he's Ric Flair. He says Lacey will be the next Raw Women's Champion. Lacey says she does find Ric attractive, but the real reason they're together is that she respects him like a living legend, as he deserves, unlike his "ungrateful" daughter. Lacey says Charlotte is a fool for turning away the greatest of all time. She would never treat her own father like that so clearly Charlotte is the heel here.

Charlotte came to the ring to take issue with that and it ended up resulting in a match, with the implication that if Lacey can beat Charlotte, she deserves a shot at Asuka's Raw Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans I am pretty sure this is one of those situations where, if there were live crowds, they would boo Charlotte and cheer Lacey. Maybe we'll find out sometime this year. They have a match. Ric interferes multiple times, which enrages Charlotte. She beats the crap out of Lacey until the ref stops the match and disqualifies her. Winner: Lacey Evans Ric consoles Lacey after the match and he has a weird grin on his face. Whether that's because his viagra just kicked in, or because he realizes Lacey won and so should get a title shot, is unclear.

So that's settled. The relationship between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans is entirely platonic! You pervs!