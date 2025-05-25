Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 E01 Preview: Beth Loves The New Summer, Right?

Beth gets to know the new Summer in a preview clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears."

Even though we'll have our fully updated preview to share tonight, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was kind enough to share another look at what's in store tonight with Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears." Based on the title and the previous preview that was released, Summer (Spencer Grammer) is going to be getting the spotlight—and it appears she's making some major changes to how she approaches life moving forward. One person who seems to be a big fan of the shift is Beth (Sarah Chalke), as you're about to see in the clip below… and yet. Here's a look at the official overview and sneak peeks for tonight's season opener of the Emmy Award-winning animated series:

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" – Rick and Morty are back for series eight! Life has meaning again! In the opening episode, Rick tries to discipline the kids. Directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca and written by Jess Lacher. Here's a look at the newest sneak peek that was released earlier today, followed by a longer sneak peek from the middle of last week:

In Summer's defense? Whatever ends up going down during the Season 8 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, no one can say that she didn't try to start her day feeling empowered and inspired. Unfortunately, in the clip you're about to see, the horrors of high school and being a teenager seemed committed to wrecking any hope Summer has for even one decent day. Are we worried about where this could all be leading? Oh yeah… because Summer is definitely her grandfather's granddaughter.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

