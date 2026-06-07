Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fat Raccoon, Kidbash: Super Legend

Kidbash: Super Legend Releases All-New Gameplay Trailer

Kidbash: Super Legend has been given an all-new gameplay trailer, showcasing the retro-looking platformer in all of its glory

Article Summary Kidbash: Super Legend gets a new gameplay trailer, showing off its claymation-style action-platforming ahead of 2027.

The retro-inspired platformer follows Kidbash, a forgotten hero chasing redemption while recovering his lost memories.

Gameplay blends fast combat, tricky platforming, exploration, and roguelike progression inspired by Mega Man and Kirby.

Kidbash: Super Legend also features weapon mixing, stackable mods, and village-building tied to long-term progression.

Acclaim and developer Fat Raccoon have released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Kidbash: Super Legend, giving us a better look at the recently announced title. In case you missed the reveal, this is a new claymation-style action platformer starring an old-school video game hero who has forgotten his memories, but still strives to be a hero. The trailer gives us a better idea of the kind of action we'll see, as the title feels like a '90s game, but is clearly far more in-depth with how it presents itself. Enjoy the latest trailer as it will arrive on consoles and PC via Steam in early 2027.

Recover Your Memories In The Action-Platformer Kidbash: Super Legend

Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared. Awakening in a world of forgotten game characters with no memory of his past, a hero embarks on an emotional journey of redemption, training, and discovery. Paying homage to the classic adventures of Mega Man and Kirby, Kidbash: Super Legend combines high-energy action, death-defying platforming, and exploration with deep roguelike progression and a charming claymation-style aesthetic that brings the game's colorful characters and world to life.

Play as a Lost Forgotten Hero – Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared.

– Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared. Weapon Mixing – Fill the meter up as you slay enemies, and you'll be able to combine 2 weapons to create a more powerful one, each with unique mechanics—totally not inspired by Kirby 64.

– Fill the meter up as you slay enemies, and you'll be able to combine 2 weapons to create a more powerful one, each with unique mechanics—totally not inspired by Kirby 64. Find Powerful Mod and Weapon Combinations – Pick from a randomized pool of mods that will enhance your platforming and combat. These mods even stack when you mix together your weapons!

– Pick from a randomized pool of mods that will enhance your platforming and combat. These mods even stack when you mix together your weapons! Village Building & Meta Progression – Help a cast of forgotten characters rebuild their destroyed village. Your meta progression and character development are tied directly to the village's growth!

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