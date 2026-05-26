Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, Noble Audio

Noble Audio Unveils New Artemis Wireless Headphones

Noble Audio has a new pair of high-end headphones coming out in June as they showed off the brand-new Artemis Wireless Headphones

Article Summary Noble Audio unveils the FoKus Artemis wireless headphones, a new premium model launching with pre-orders on June 4.

FoKus Artemis combines dynamic, planar magnetic, and balanced armature drivers for powerful, detailed wireless audio.

Noble Audio adds Audiodo Personal Sound and Audiosphere tech for a hearing-tailored listening experience.

Built on Qualcomm QCC3095 with Bluetooth 5.4, Artemis supports multipoint, USB audio, and 3.5mm wired playback.

Noble Audio has unveiled a new pair of headphones for their lineup as they showed off the Artemis Wireless Headphones. The pair builds off of the FoKus Apollo, which they boast as the world's first wireless headphone to combine dynamic and planar magnetic driver technologies together, as this is designed to find a balance between having a lightweight design, amazing audio drivers, noise cancellation, and the ability to roam freely without a loss in signal. We have some of the details behind this new pair below as pre-orders start on June 4 for $900.

The Artemis Wireless Headphones Present High-End Performance From Novle Audio

Noble Audio has built its reputation through high-performance in-ear monitors, distinctive design, and a sound-first approach to personal audio. With FoKus Apollo, the brand challenged expectations of what a wireless headphone could be by combining dynamic and planar magnetic driver technologies in a single Bluetooth headphone. FoKus Artemis builds directly on that breakthrough, adding balanced armature technology to create an even more ambitious hybrid platform. This gives Artemis a clear place within the Noble Audio range. It is not simply a more premium wireless headphone. It is the next step in Noble Audio's wireless headphone story, combining acoustic innovation, modern functionality, and a design-led feel that makes the product look as special as it sounds.

Each driver technology has been chosen for a specific role. The dynamic driver is designed to bring body, weight, and bass presence. The balanced armature driver adds clarity, focus, and articulation. The planar driver brings speed, openness, and extended detail. Together, the system is intended to create a wireless headphone that sounds powerful, spacious, and refined, while retaining the musicality and character Noble Audio is known for.

FoKus Artemis is also being developed with Audiodo Personal Sound and Audiosphere technology, giving listeners the ability to create a sound profile tailored to their individual hearing. Through a guided hearing assessment, Audiodo Personal Sound creates a personal profile that Artemis can use to adjust playback based on how they hear. Rather than relying only on standard EQ presets, Audiodo's technology is designed to create a more individual listening experience, helping users hear more detail, balance, and clarity based on their own hearing profile.

FoKus Artemis is built on Qualcomm's QCC3095 platform with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Designed for stable and flexible use across phones, tablets, computers, and other devices, Artemis includes multipoint connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to more than one device. It also supports USB audio, giving listeners another high-quality playback option when using compatible devices. For users who still want a wired connection, Artemis supports 3.5mm audio playback via the included USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor cable.

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