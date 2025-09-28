Posted in: Adult Swim, FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, rick and morty

Rick and Morty Showrunner Has Nothing But Love for "Always Sunny" Days

During a Reddit AMA, Rick and Morty Showrunner/EP Scott Marder offered great insights into his time with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Along with offering some insights into the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series and what the future holds, Rick and Morty Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a number of other topics during their recent Reddit AMA. One topic that caught our eye was the love that Marder has for FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In case you didn't know, Marder was a writer and/or producer on the long-running comedy series between Seasons 2 and 16 (with a few breaks in between) – and he was more than happy to discuss his run on the show. Here are some of the highlights:

Marder on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Hitting 17 Seasons: "So proud of its staying power. I can't believe how relevant it still is, even decades later. The recent season was hilarious!"

Marder on Getting "The Gang" to Voice Characters on "Rick and Morty": "I'm always keeping an eye out for the perfect roles for Rob, Glenn, and Kaitlin." DeVito voiced Dr. Dogballs on S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button," and Day voiced Salva-tron on S08E09: "Morty Daddy."

Marder on Writing More "Always Sunny": "I'd certainly love to. Feel like I grew up with those guys – they're like family to me."

Marder on "Always Sunny" Being "Super Freeing" Creatively: "Some seasons of that show were so outlandish that we'd need to be reminded after we wrote all the episodes that we somehow weren't in the bar at all, and we'd have to rewrite to put stuff back in Paddy's cause we got excited to take them somewhere XYZ."

Marder on Being Inspired by S02E04: "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom": "Unbridled enthusiasm. 'Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom' absolutely broke my brain, and I probably watched it 50 times over before I started writing on the show in season 3. My goal was always to try and top it."

Marder on How "Always Sunny" and "Rick and Morty" Compare: "It's a lot of the same fun. 'Always Sunny' and 'Rick and Morty' are always willing to go for it, insanity-wise, so that's right up my alley. I'm very grateful to have gotten to work on both of these shows."

