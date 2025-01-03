Posted in: TV | Tagged: golden globes, ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais Shares Golden Globes Jokes: P. Diddy, Timberlake & More

Though comedian/actress Nikki Glaser has the honor, Ricky Gervais shared some jokes he would've told if he was hosting the Golden Globes.

Though it's been five years since he last hosted the awards ceremony celebrating the best that television and film have to offer, Ricky Gervais just can't quit the Golden Globes. Having hosted from 2010 to 2012 – and then returning in 2016 and 2020 – Gervais was known for his take-no-prisoners, headline-grabbing takedowns of the entertainment industry (including more than a few people who would be in attendance while he was doing it) – with a cold pint in his hand to help set the mood. With this being the weekend for the 82nd edition of the awards ceremony (comedian/actress Nikki Glaser has been tapped to host – no stranger to the "roast game"), it appears a wave of nostalgia overtook him. "Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It's been a pretty good year for material," Gervais posted on social media. From there, Gervais proceeded to run down some of the jokes he would've launched if he was back on the stage.

"Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. What a year it's been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously, they weren't content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world…," read the opening post from Gervais. From there, he tackled Justin Timberlake's drunk driving arrest ("Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving. If he'd have gone to jail he'd have heard the words 'Sexy Back' a lot more often) and P. Diddy's arrest ("Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy's parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn't leave him alone. Eventually, he had to shout, 'Imma Midget, not a child'"). Here's a look at the post that kicked things off:

Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It's been a pretty good year for material 😂 pic.twitter.com/cCelTdy0Eb — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

