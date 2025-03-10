Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ringo starr

Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: Your Guide to CBS's Country Music Event

With CBS's Country Music celebration of Ringo Starr set for 8 pm ET, here's your preview/viewing guide for Ringo & Friends at The Ryman.

Tonight, CBS and a whole lot of his talented friends are getting together for a two-hour celebration of the music and legacy of Ringo Starr – but with a musical twist. Taped earlier this year at the historic Ryman Auditorium – known as the "Mother Church of Country Music" – CBS's Ringo & Friends at The Ryman is a once-in-a-lifetime event that features exclusive performances of Ringo's solo hits and Beatles classics – infused with a Country Music vibe. In addition, viewers will get a chance to hear some tracks from Ringo's recently released country album Look Up, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett. Here's a look at everything you need to know to check it out – when and where to watch, who's performing and what songs you can expect, an image gallery and sneak peeks, and more – including Ringo discussing embracing his Country Music with CBS Mornings (above).

When & Where Is CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? The two-hour special airs on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+* on Monday, March 10 (8-10 pm, ET/PT), originally filmed on January 14 and 15 at the historic Ryman Auditorium, aka the "Mother Church of Country Music."

Who's Set to Appear During CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? An all-star lineup of some of music's hottest names will join Ringo onstage – including Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, The War And Treaty, Jack White, and more.

What Music Can We Expect to Hear During CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? Expect some reimagined takes on songs such as "Boys," "Act Naturally," "With a Little Help from My Friends," "Yellow Submarine," "Don't Pass Me By," and "It Don't Come Easy," with a blend of classic rock and country.

Any Images From CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? Yup – here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

What Else Can We Expect During CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? In addition to the performances, the special features Ringo reflecting on country music's influence on his life, The Beatles, and his solo career. Guest artists share their personal stories of Ringo's impact on their music, offering fans a unique look at his legacy. Inspired by T Bone Burnett to explore a new musical chapter, Ringo showcases his extraordinary journey through a country music lens.

How Is CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman" Doing Some Good? Proceeds from a one-time, all-star performance at The Ryman of "With a Little Help from My Friends" will support the American Red Cross and those impacted by the California wildfires.

Any Sneak Peeks at CBS's "Ringo & Friends at The Ryman"? Yup – here you go!

CBS's Ringo & Friends at The Ryman is produced by T Bone Burnett in collaboration with Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Michael Lohmann (Nashville, Boston Legal and Patsy & Loretta) directs. *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!