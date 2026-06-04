Posted in: Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Baseball, Playground Productions

Backyard Baseball Reveals Online Multiplayer With New Trailer

Backyard Baseball's new cinematic trailer confirms that online multiplayer is coming ahead of the game's July 9 release.

Article Summary Backyard Baseball confirmed online multiplayer at launch in a new cinematic trailer ahead of its July 9 release.

The new Backyard Baseball brings back Pablo Sanchez, 30 classic characters, 24 teams, and 11 remastered stadiums.

Players can jump into six game modes, from pick-up games and batting practice to competitive multiplayer matchups.

Backyard Baseball blends accessible T-ball and tutorials with wild power-ups, unlockables, and zero microtransactions.

Mega Cat Studios and Playground Productions confirmed that online multiplayer is coming to Backyard Baseball in the latest trailer. First off, ahead of the game's release on July 9, the team dropped a new cinematic trailer showing off more of the characters and the fun of the series, which you can check out above. Second, we now know that multiplayer will let several players join both teams and face off against each other, although they did not make it clear how many could be on each team. One would hope you could get a group of 18 together, but we'll see what happens when the game is released next month.

Backyard Baseball

Reimagined for modern platforms while honoring the spirit of the original series, the new title brings back fan-favorite characters, including backyard legend Pablo Sanchez, alongside updated gameplay, vibrant visuals, and expanded modes for modern players. This is the first time in 15 years that a new Backyard title will be available on modern consoles. This reimagined version of an all-time classic blends the best of modern gaming with the timeless charm that made it legendary. Play in 11 remastered stadiums, choose from 24 original teams, and compete across six unique game modes with a roster of 30 beloved Backyard characters.

From classic modes like pick-up games, reimagined modes like batting practice, and brand new modes that'll become instant hits, there's a world of Backyard fun waiting to be explored. Our game is packed full of exciting achievements, unlockable characters, and collectible rewards. One thing you won't find: microtransactions. Backyard Baseball is a fully modern game, but when it comes to rewards, we're proudly old-school: earn them!

The all-new Backyard Baseball offers something for players of any age and ability. Tutorials, accessibility features, and simple modes like T-ball make it the perfect intro to both baseball and gaming, while competitive modes give experienced players the chance to bunt, steal, and grind their way to victory. Everyone is welcome in the Backyard. Power-ups are back and crazier than ever, adding chaos and fun to every game. Pitchers can unleash Fire Balls, Crazy Balls, and Spitballs on unsuspecting hitters, while batters can wield Crazy Bunts, Undergrounders, and the legendary Aluminum Power Bat to rack up runs.

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