Posted in: Comics | Tagged: crossover, DC GO, newlitg, Runway To Ruin

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin in The Daily LITG, 5th of June 2026

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin, and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel And Black Panther

LITG two years ago, Jack Reacher and Bones

LITG three years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG four years ago, The Boys

LITG five years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

LITG six years ago, The Walking Dead

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, and saw The Walking Dead address those who objected to their BLM coverage while Doctor Who paused their tweetalongs. Here are the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG seven years ago, the end of Vertigo and The Walking Dead

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Catto , co-founder of The Bonfire Agency.

, co-founder of The Bonfire Agency. David Gallaher , co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy.

, co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy. Dave Lanphear , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Mark Rahner , author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more.

, author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more. Glenn Arseneau of The Price and Greyman.

of The Price and Greyman. Don Ventura , comic book reviewer.

, comic book reviewer. Richard Neal, owner of Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of the Variants webseries.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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