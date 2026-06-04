Posted in: Board Games, Don't Panic Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Sacrifice 666, Who's Next?

Don't Panic Games Adds Two New Board Games To U.S. Catalog

Don't Panic Games has added two new board games to their United States catalog, as Sacrifice 666 and Who's Next? are available now

Article Summary Don't Panic Games expands its U.S. catalog with Sacrifice 666 and Who's Next?, now available at hobby shops.

Sacrifice 666 is a darkly comic card game where cult leaders race to complete rituals by hitting exactly 6 or -6.

Who's Next? is a fast musical party game where players must follow the beat, avoid mistakes, and outlast rivals.

Don't Panic Games continues bringing English-language editions to North America, widening access beyond France.

Don't Panic Games has added two new titles to the catalog of games going to the United States: Sacrifice 666 and Who's Next? The Paris-based company has been exporting more titles across the Atlantic to North American audiences who haven't had a chance to try out their lineup of titles, especially translating them into English and making them more accessible to people outside of France and French-speaking countries. We have more details on both of them below, as they are available right now at hobby shops.

Sacrifice 666

Sacrifice 666 takes a sharp left turn into delightful darkness. Up to six aspiring cult leaders compete to complete three Dark Rituals before their rivals by sacrificing a cast of gloriously unhinged characters onto each other's Altars. Cards carry values from -6 to 7, and winning a ritual means hitting exactly 6 or -6 on your Altar while reciting a six-second prayer to your Dark Lord. Opponents can disrupt you mid-prayer. The characters range from a Zombie Bait to a Giga Deep One to an Altar Boy who swaps your entire board with another player's. It is chaotic, fast, and unreservedly funny, the kind of game that turns a quiet evening into a recurring bit.

Who's Next?

Who's Next? is a musical party game for 3 to 7 players in which everyone takes on the role of a musician in a band trying to hold it together through a concert. Players pass the spotlight around the table by playing Musician cards in the right order, at the right time — while an oral countdown ticks down. Miss your cue, play out of turn, or freeze under pressure, and you earn a Wrong Note. The player with the fewest wrong notes when the music stops wins. What makes Who's Next? stand out is its progressive level system: the base game is learnable in minutes, but six escalating rule layers keep the challenge growing as players get comfortable. It works equally well with kids on a Friday night or with competitive adults who think they have great reflexes. Spoiler: they don't.

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