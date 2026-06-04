Posted in: Hitman, IO Interactive, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination, Laced Records

Hitman World of Assassination Unveils 10th Anniversary Vinyl

Hitman World of Assassination is marking its 10th Anniversary by releasing the game's entire soundtrack on a 4xLP vinyl collection

Article Summary Hitman World of Assassination celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a 4xLP vinyl soundtrack from Laced Records.

The Hitman vinyl set features 44 tracks from Hitman, Hitman 2, Hitman III, plus Freelancer and Sniper Challenge.

Available in standard black vinyl or exclusive Sanguine Marble red and black wax, both specially mastered for vinyl.

Hitman fans can pre-order the $98 collection now, with bespoke artwork, liner notes, and shipping set for January 2027.

Laced Records has teamed with IO Interactive to release the complete soundtrack for Hitman World of Assassination on vinyl for the game's 10th Anniversary. The two have taken the music from all three games under the banner and have compiled them into a 4xLP set, with a Standard Edition in the traditional black vinyl, and an Exclusive version with blood-red wax. All of which has been given the full enhancement treatment to make sure that every track is presented in its best quality. You can read the full details from the company about this album, as both editions are currently up for pre-order for $98, but neither will be shipped until January 2027.

Hitman World of Assassination Brings Its Soundtrack to Vinyl

This vinyl set includes a carefully curated selection of tracks from across Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman III, as well as bonus tracks from Freelancer and Sniper Challenge modes. The IOI team has created a bespoke sleeve design themed around the centers of power in the World of Assassination. As Agent 47 makes his way across the globe—from Paris to the Carpathian Mountains—so Niels Bye Nielsen's music follows. It ranges from EDM and German techno to Argentinian tango; from solo piano sonatas to South American guitar; and freely blends orchestral, rock, and synth elements. Specially mastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness, this collection captures the cinematic tension and atmosphere at the heart of Hitman World of Assassination.

Standard Edition black heavyweight LPs, while the Exclusive Edition 'Sanguine Marble' transparent red and black heavyweight LPs

44 specially mastered tracks from IOI's stealth action trilogy

Includes music from Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman III, as well as Sniper Challenge and Freelancer bonus tracks

Bespoke sleeve artwork by IOI

Rigid board slip case with printed silver laminate wrap

Printed inner sleeves

Insert with composer liner notes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!