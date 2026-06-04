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Trump Scraps Freedom 250 Plans (Sorry, Vanilla Ice), Will Now Headline

In a move sure to break the hearts of Vanilla Ice and his legion of fan, Trump announced that he's scrapping his Freedom 250 plans.

For those of you who've been confused, we're going to clear everything up. About a decade ago, Congress established the bipartisan "America 250" to plan the country's 250th birthday on July 4th, 2026. Then you have Freedom 250, which is a Trump-sponsored deal that has nothing to do with "America 250." One of the plans Trump's team had in the works was the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall, set to include the likes of Martina McBride, Poison's Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, and others. Well, it didn't take long for performers to start dropping like flies – with some contending that they weren't aware of the political slant of the event and were under the impression it was an "America 250" event. Before you knew it, everyone from McBride and Morris Day to Emmet Otter's Jugband, Boyz 12, Jesse and the Rippers, and more were opting for other July 4th plans – but not Vanilla Ice. That dude is still keeping the faith.

Unfortunately, that faith took an orange-colored hand slap to the face earlier today, when Trump announced he's scrapping his Freedom 250 plans and making himself the headliner. Along with Trump, the June 24th rally will include Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio (where's Nikki Minaj and Kid Rock to save the day?). We're glad we're not the ones to break the news to Vanilla Ice that Trump views him as "with no talent," but that's what Trump said on his version of social media earlier today. Here's a look (and someone keep tabs on Vanilla Ice on the 24th, because no one's keeping that dude off of the stage):

"On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country's 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies! We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we've told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years! We will have the fabulous Lee Greenwood introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A., and the amazing Christopher Macchio, who will sing Nessun Dorma, Hallelujah, Ave Maria, God Bless America, and others — Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti has there been such a voice! The Rally will also be featuring the wonderful U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and Armed Forces Choir, and "The President's Own" Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!"

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