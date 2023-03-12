Saturday Night Live: Jenna Ortega Goes "Rogue" in X-Men Takeoff Sketch Saturday Night Live host Jenna Ortega had a chance to be a part of the X-Men in an SNL sketch. Well, maybe it was more like the "Z-Men."

While we'll be running our full review on Sunday, we're writing this not too long after host Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) and musical guest The 1975 wrapped their run on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, and it was an excellent show from beginning to the end. Was it the best episode of the season? No, but there was a whole lot to like and not much to take issue with, so this was definitely a mark in SNL's Season 48 win column. And one of the things to like was a sketch that found Ortega channeling her inner "X-Man" in a sketch about schools competing in an academic challenge competition.

In the sketch "School vs. School," School vs. School host Jay McCormick (Kenan Thompson) welcomes teacher Mrs. Cashman (Punkie Johnson) and two students, Gabe & Manny (Michael Longfellow & Marcello Hernández), from West Grove High School. Competing against them in the college bowl-style academic competition are the representatives from Professor Zander's Academy for Extraordinary Children, Mikey Day's Prof. Zander (or "Prof. Z"?) and students Zena (Ortega) and Knockout (Molly Kearney). Now, if you're noticing any similarities to Marvel's X-Men, you're clearly not alone. From Zena's clear nod to Rogue and Day's going with a look that's pretty obvious to some familiarities in the way that Knockout knocks out game show podiums, the nods to the merry mutants was pretty easy to see (and pulled off incredibly well).

