Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: hershey's, s'mores, The Hershey Company

Hershey's Reveals New S'mores Kit With Three Flavor Combos

Hershey's has a new kit out on the market for those who love S'mores, as they have three new flavor combos for you to play with

Article Summary Hershey’s unveils a new S’mores Kit with three flavor combos: classic milk chocolate, caramel-filled, and Reese’s.

The new Hershey’s S’mores Kit arrives this month, giving fans fresh ways to build the classic campfire treat.

Hershey’s launches its S’mores Heated Debate campaign, asking fans to choose between Camp Gooey and Camp Toasty.

A Hershey’s poll across all 50 states found 69% prefer toasted s’mores, while 29% favor a gooey center.

The Hershey Company has launched a new product along with a new campaign to promote it, as they have a new Hershey's S'mores Kit with different flavor combos. As you can see here, they have three options for you in one pack: the traditional milk chocolate version, the caramel-filled version, and one featuring a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in the middle. The whole kit is being presented with the Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate, in which they polled all 50 states in the country to find out how exactly people enjoy eating them. Turns out more people like to eat them toasty as opposed to gooey, but they want you to get in on the debate with a social media campaign. You can find out more about it from the company below, as the kit should be hitting shelves this month.

Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Settles How People Enjoy Eating Them… We Think

Introducing Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate, a summer-long campaign, in partnership with actor, creator, and s'mores icon Patrick Renna, that celebrates the ritual of making s'mores, the opinions it ignites, and the moments it creates. Whether you're Camp Gooey or Camp Toasty, we can all agree on one thing: nothing makes a s'more like Hershey's milk chocolate. To really get things bubbling, Hershey's issued the Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Report, revealing that:

Over two-thirds (69%) of s'mores eaters are Camp Toasty. These consumers want to see the outside completely toasted, with 17% looking for some blackened char and 11% wanting the marshmallow on fire.

One third (29%) of survey respondents are Camp Gooey, with the majority prioritizing an ooey gooey center for the ultimate s'mores experience.

2% represent people who either don't want a marshmallow at all (1%) or those who say it "doesn't matter" (1%).

This summer, fans are encouraged to join the Hershey's Heated Debate and choose their side – Camp Gooey or Camp Toasty – and share it on Instagram and TikTok starting June 1 by tagging @hersheys and using the hashtag #campgooey or #camptoasty.

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