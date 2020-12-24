Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)

Leave it to Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to drop off one last pre-holiday present for fans to keep their season 5 conspiracy boards overflowing with red strings. From evil trucks and "lost highways"… from "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" to KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode"… from "Afterlife with Archie" hopes, bloody phone receivers, and a "hella swole" Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), we've been given a helluva teaser ride so far. We even got a trailer, a new poster, and a "motion poster" showing our main four with some very telling backdrops.

Now, we're getting a look at Camila Mendes' Veronica that offers a bit more clarity on her background in the poster. Two biggest takeaways? First, it looks like Veronica's now committed to educating the next generation (of potential victims considering this is Riverdale we're talking about). Second, that we need to correct Aguirre-Sacasa just a bit. Veronica's strut has only gotten better over time (jump):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras)

Here's a look at the previously-released trailer that raises just as many creepy new questions as it answers- especially considering the footage takes place before the time jump (make sure to listen for the "truck" clue that drops):

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.