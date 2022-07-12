Riverdale Season 6: Check Out Sabrina's "Nick" Reunion, CAOS Update

As we learned on Sunday during The CW's Riverdale S0619 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale," there was a whole lot that went on with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) since we last saw them in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. When they were dead. First, we learned that Sabrina did die several years ago but that Nick entered the Sweet Hereafter to resurrect her. Unfortunately, as part of the effort to "balance the scales," Nick was forced to stay behind. It was that experience that inspired Sabrina to specialize in "death magic" and necromancy. Later, Sabrina is able to bring Nick back into the real world via Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) body so that Nick can use his necromancy to help resurrect our heroes. But even amidst all of the "CAOS" (sorry, we had to), Sabrina and Nick-via-Jughead are able to spend some one-on-one time together for Sabrina to finally get a chance to say her goodbyes before Nick heads back to the Sweet Hereafter. And guess what? The network has released the two main clips in question for you to check out for yourselves.

In the first clip, we get a chance to witness Sabrina & "Nick-head's" time together, followed by a previous scene where Sabrina catches everyone up-to-speed on how she went from being dead to feeling much, much better:

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for next Sunday's return to… Rivervale?!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale": THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY – Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).