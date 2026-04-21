Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Mother Mary

Mother Mary: Final Trailer And Images Spotlight Early Reviews

A24 has released the final trailer and images from David Lowery's Mother Mary, which opened in limited release last week and goes wide this weekend.

Article Summary A24 unveils the final trailer for Mother Mary as the film prepares for its wide theatrical release.

Early reviews for Mother Mary are trending positive, spotlighting strong performances and music.

Director David Lowery returns with a music-driven drama that’s gaining buzz from critics and audiences.

Mother Mary opened in limited release last week and goes wide this weekend in theaters nationwide.

The early reactions to the latest A24 movie, Mother Mary, have dropped, and they are trending very positive, which is always fun. Director David Lowery tends to make very good movies, but they don't always appeal to everyone, which is fine, but it means many people miss out on his work. This one is getting decent press, and the music aspect might really help give this film an extra push, similar to KPop Demon Hunters. The music is an essential part of the film, and as some people discover and become fans of the music first, they then go and check out the film.

A24 has dropped the final trailer and a bunch of images for the upcoming weekend. Mother Mary is opening wide this week following a limited theatrical release last week, so check listings in your area, and you might be able to see this one starting this weekend if you're looking for something different.

Mother Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.

Mother Mary, written and directed by David Lowery, stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown with Sian Clifford and FKATwigs. It will be released in theaters on April 17th.

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