Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: coyote vs. acme

Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow, Teaser Released

Coyote vs. Acme, the infamous film initially used as a tax write-off, that was saved and is now getting a theatrical release; its official trailer will debut tomorrow.

Article Summary Coyote vs. Acme trailer debuts tomorrow after a teaser drops online, building anticipation for the film.

The movie was originally shelved by Warner Bros. as a tax write-off, sparking widespread industry backlash.

Ketchup Entertainment rescued the film and will bring it to theaters, testing the power of online fan campaigns.

Industry insiders and audiences await to see if internet buzz for Coyote vs. Acme will translate at the box office.

Coyote vs Acme is about to become the biggest 'Does internet talk actually equate to box office sales' experiment that has ever happened. To say that the movie has had a rough ride to the big screen would be an understatement, and the depressing truth is that if Warner Bros. had tossed this thing on Max, it probably wouldn't have caused much of an uproar, and everyone would have moved on a long time ago. They didn't do that; they chose to once again throw another film on the pyre in the name of tax write-offs, but this time, the movie came back.

Now Ketchup Entertainment is releasing the movie everyone was clamoring for, and it's going to be really interesting to see if, well, anyone shows up. If no one does, it might become the example everyone cites as proof that fan movements don't actually pay off in the end, which is a lot of weight for a Looney Tunes movie to carry. Either way, we will finally see some official footage tomorrow. A short teaser was released to help promote the upcoming trailer.

Coyote vs. Acme And Warner Bros.'s Being The Worst

One could say things started all the way back in August 2022, when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons anymore, as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released in February 2024 by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost. Since then, several actors and people who have worked on the film have expressed how upset they are that the film was shelved the way it was.

By mid-March, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was reportedly looking to sell the film to Gareth West's distributor-financier, Ketchup Entertainment, which also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up. By the end of the month, it was confirmed that a deal had been secured for Coyote vs. Acme, which somehow made everything with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (another completed film like Coyote vs. Acme) even worse.

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