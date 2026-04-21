Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Gavin Smith, he-man, rich douek, skeletor, The Masters Of The Universe

The Origin Of Skeletor Revealed In Masters Of The Universe: Genesis

The New Origin of Skeletor, revealed in the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Genesis by Rich Douek and Gavin Smith in August 2026

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Genesis comic unveils a brand-new origin story for Skeletor in August 2026.

The first story arc follows Skeletor's rise as a demon-mage determined to conquer Castle Grayskull.

Classic Skeletor origins are reimagined, exploring his ties to Prince Keldor, King Randor, and He-Man.

Creators include Rich Douek, Gavin Smith, Fabi Marques, and cover artists Mark Buckingham and Lee Bermejo.

Dark Horse Comics and Mattel today announced Masters of the Universe: Genesis, a twelve-issue comic series diving into the history of Eternia through the eyes of its most heroic and most evil warriors, with issue #1 published by Dark Horse Comics on the 5th of August, 2026. And they start with the big one, writing – or indeed re-writing, the origin of Skeletor.

The first three-issue arc focuses on the origin of Skeletor as a power-hungry demon-mage determined to seize control of Castle Grayskull, conquer Eternia, and become Master of the Universe. It will be written by Rich Douek, illustrated by Gavin Smith, colored by Fabi Marques, and lettered by AndWorld Design. Issue #1 will feature cover art by Mark Buckingham and a variant by Lee Bermejo. Future arcs will feature stories by Cavan Scott, Nick Roche, John Harris Dunning, Giovanna La Pietra, Tiffany Smith, and more.

Skeletor is the main antagonist of the He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe franchise, a yellow-skull-faced, blue-skinned sorcerer obsessed with conquering Castle Grayskull to gain ultimate power and rule the universe as its master. His backstory has varied across continuities, but the most common thread is that he was once Prince Keldor, half-brother to King Randor, He-Man's father, making him Adam/He-Man's uncle. In some versions, Keldor was a warlord or outcast who dabbled in dark magic, got mortally wounded, often in a battle involving acid or a magical accident, and was transformed into the skeletal Skeletor by demonic forces or his former mentor, Hordak. Early minicomics portrayed him more mysteriously as an interdimensional demon or invader. But his ultimate goal is always the same: seize the secrets of Castle Grayskull, but it looks like his origins may be getting a rewrite in August…

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